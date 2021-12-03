Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases

Latest News

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA head tours environmentally embattled communities, says help on the way
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly threatens juveniles with knife
SPCA: Pecan
SPCA: Pecan & ‘12 Strays of Christmas’