Advertisement

Retired deputy running for Jefferson County sheriff

Pete Barnett
Pete Barnett(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former sheriff’s deputy is throwing his hat in the ring to become the next sheriff of Jefferson County.

Pete Barnett has announced his candidacy for the position. He previously served in the department for 26 years before retiring in 2013.

Since then, he has worked part-time for the county in the district attorney’s office and with the county public defenders. Barnett says if elected, he wants to try to streamline how the pistol permit process works and continue to build connections with other county departments

“I plan on going to every township and talking to people, listening. I’m really interested in listening to what our taxpayers, our residents really have to say, what is their opinion, their expectation, their visions for our local sheriff’s office,” he said.

The position has become available after current Sheriff Colleen O’Neill announced she would not be seeking re-election earlier this fall. She has held the position for 7 years.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases

Latest News

Old Newsboys Day
Old Newsboys Day marks 75th year
Patient in a hospital bed
Monitoring hospital bed availability
"Care A Latte"
Money matcher helps raise funds for hospice
Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police cuts could be scaled back