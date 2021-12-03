Retired deputy running for Jefferson County sheriff

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former sheriff’s deputy is throwing his hat in the ring to become the next sheriff of Jefferson County.

Pete Barnett has announced his candidacy for the position. He previously served in the department for 26 years before retiring in 2013.

Since then, he has worked part-time for the county in the district attorney’s office and with the county public defenders. Barnett says if elected, he wants to try to streamline how the pistol permit process works and continue to build connections with other county departments

“I plan on going to every township and talking to people, listening. I’m really interested in listening to what our taxpayers, our residents really have to say, what is their opinion, their expectation, their visions for our local sheriff’s office,” he said.

The position has become available after current Sheriff Colleen O’Neill announced she would not be seeking re-election earlier this fall. She has held the position for 7 years.

