Richard “Dick” L. Towle, 75, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Richard “Dick” L. Towle, age 75, of Hammond NY, passed away on Thursday (December 2, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Rochester NY.

Surviving is his wife Kathy; two sons Christopher Towle of Baltimore, MD and Adam Towle of Hammond; a brother David Towle & his wife Debra of Webster, NY; two sisters Sue Jensen & her husband Gerald of Virginia Beach, VA and Debbie Arend of Hilton, NY along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Dick was born on November 24, 1946 in Rochester NY, a son of the late Raymond & Annett (Janes) Towle. He graduated from Greece Olympia High School and also obtained some college credits. He also entered the United States Navy, but was medically discharged shortly after enlistment. He later married Kathleen Garland on October 18, 1969.

Dick worked as a credit manager for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, and NY Air Brake in Watertown until his retirement in 2014.

Dick’s passion was sports memorabilia and collectables. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabers football fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting coins, his pet dog Josie and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

