Robert I. Christie, 77, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Robert I. Christie, age 77, are saddened to report his passing early Wednesday morning December 1st, 2021 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Massena.

There will be a celebration of life held in the summer of 2022 at the family home at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hour or services at this time. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Robert was born on May 24, 1944, in Potsdam, NY to the late Robert and Arvilla (Price) Christie. He attended Waddington Schools and married his loving bride Linda Zecher in Carthage, NY on October 26, 1963.

They soon started their family as he began working for the Local 322 Labor Union until his retirement in 1999. Robert was one who loved to take long drives in and around the North Country, stopping mainly for ice cream.

Robert is survived by his devoted and caring wife of 58 years Linda, and their children; Shelia and David Tiernan of Chase Mills, NY, Robert Jr. and April Christie of London, TN, Kenneth and Penny Christie of Madrid, NY and Michael and Michelle of Yulee, FL. Also surviving Robert is 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Jenny Richer of Manlius, NY and Marjorie Demo of Ogdensburg, NY along with a sister in-law Rita Christie and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by a granddaughter Victoria Christie, a brother in-law Douglas Richer and a brother Larry Christie during the Vietnam Conflict.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the American Parkinson Disease Association; PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

