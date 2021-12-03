Advertisement

Robert M. Wilson, 77, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. Wilson, 77, of 3 High Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home.

Bob was born on August 18, 1944 in Saranac Lake, son of the late John and Vera (Hadsell) Wilson. He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1963. He married Elizabeth Ann LaHair on July 10, 1965 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood, with Msgr. Francis Maguire officiating. Ann predeceased Bob on October 27, 2021.

Robert was a communicant of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, and a member of the Norfolk Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed coaching minor league hockey and baseball.

Bob was first employed with Nekossa-Edwards Paper Mill - Potsdam NY for 19 years as a Stationary Engineer. In 1999 he started working for the New York State Correctional Facility in Dannemora and was later transferred to the Watertown facility, retiring as Plant Superintendent in 2010.

He is survived by his son, Trevor and Caitlin Wilson of Norwood; his grandchildren, Kayleigh Jordyn and Robert Arthur Wilson, and his beloved dog Tessa, who faithfully stayed by his side until his passing. Bob is also survived by his brothers William Wilson of Stittsville, NY; Kevin Wilson of North Carolina; and John Wilson of Indiana.

Besides his parents and his loving wife Elizabeth Ann Wilson, Bob was also predeceased by his sister Jeanette St. Pier.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. There will be a Celebration of Life and luncheon at the American Legion in Norwood on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, Ogdensburg, NY.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends and family may share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

