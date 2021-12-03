Sharon Mae Peabody, 75, formerly of Hermon and Philadelphia

Sharon Mae Peabody, age 75, formerly of Hermon and Philadelphia, NY, passed away on December 1, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon Mae Peabody, age 75, formerly of Hermon and Philadelphia, NY, passed away on December 1, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Her funeral service will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. followed by burial in Woodland Cemetery in Fine. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Sharon was born on August 10, 1946 in Hermon to the late Earl and Bernice (Forbes) Davenport. She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1964. Sharon married John A. Peabody, Sr. on April 16, 1966 at the Hermon Baptist Church. John passed away on August 19, 2019.

Sharon owned and operated Nanny’s Daycare in Monticello, NY for 16 years. She and John also ran Peabody’s Produce Market from 1971 through 1992.

Sharon was a member of the Russell Pilgrim Holiness Church, the Red Hat Society, Monticello Volunteer Ambulance Corp, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed writing, working on puzzles and traveling to see her grandchildren. Sharon loved and served her Lord Jesus and devoted her life to loving others.

Her survivors include her 7 children, Julie (Mike) Hintze, Jayne (Kevin) Rieman, John (Gina) Peabody, Jr., James (Jo-Ann) Peabody, Jeffrey Peabody, Joseph Peabody, and Jerry (Jenn) Peabody; 9 siblings, Deborah Nevills, Mary (Bill) Willmert, Lorna (John) Delles, Melody (James) Varney, Florence (Chuck) Phelps, Dawn Klock, Jane (Kevin) Loomis, Lloyd Davenport, and Wendell (Linda) Klock. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon is predeceased by a brother, Arthur Davenport, and a sister, Madeline Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to the Russell Pilgrim Holiness Chruch, c/o Pastor Charles Colton, 1237 County Road 36, Norfolk, NY 13667.

