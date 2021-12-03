SPCA: Pecan & ‘12 Strays of Christmas’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cute cat Pecan is “adjusting wonderfully” at the Jefferson County SPCA after the rough life she had.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said she came to the shelter as part of a large hoarding case of about 20 animals.

The SPCA is also working with

Froggy 97 is helping the SPCA get pets adopted with a “12 Strays of Christmas” promotion. Sponsors are picking up the tabs for the adoption fees.

You can find out more about that on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also check out available pets there and at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.