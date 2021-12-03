Sunshine today & a little snow for the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be chilly and sunny today, so break out the layers and shades.

Early temperatures ranged from the low 20s to around 30. Temperatures for most will top out around 30.

And skies will be mostly sunny.

Clouds move in this evening and we could see a little snow in spots. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

We’ll likely get snow for the weekend, but it’s probably won’t amount to much. We could see an inch or two Saturday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

There’s a very small chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s a big warm-up Sunday night. Monday will be rainy and windy with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures return to the low 30s on Tuesday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow.

It will be in the low 30s again for Wednesday. It will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

