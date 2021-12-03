‘Tis the season! Watertown kicks it off with parade & tree lighting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the countdown ends, the Christmas season begins, with the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Watertown Thursday night.

“The tree could catch my eye in, like, one second,” Stephanie Williams said.

It’s a return to tradition. Last year, the city hosted a drive-through-style parade. Although that was a success, Mayor Jeff Smith says there was something missing.

“The people coming out, and just celebrating each other, and celebrating the community,” he said. “That’s the best part, and that’s what we missed last year. We missed the community.”

But this year, the Christmas parade was back, with all the bells and whistles.

”It’s great to have people back outside, have a great Christmas parade,” Smith said.

People of all ages lined the streets and enjoyed some holiday tunes.

“Listening to the music, and dancing, and meeting everyone else that’s in the town and just having a joyous celebration with the community,” Sarah LaDue said.

Admiring the floats as they drove by, and, of course, collecting the candy.

But the most highly anticipated part of the night may not have been the lights or the floats or even the candy.

“Santa!” LaDue said “I can’t wait to see Santa! I’m really looking forward to it.”

It was the big man himself, spreading joy – and cheer -- to kick off this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.