Tractor trailer, 2 cars crash in village of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars.

It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Route 11 and Sophia Street in the village of Philadelphia.

According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, the driver of the 18-wheeler rear-ended a car which was stopped to turn off Route 11.

Deputies said the impact of the crash pushed the car into the oncoming lane, where a second car was hit.

The tractor trailer went off the road.

Deputies said a 60-year-old woman in one of the cars was taken to the hospital for treatment of back pain.

They said tickets are pending against the truck driver.

