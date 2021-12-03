Advertisement

Tractor trailer, 2 cars crash in village of Philadelphia

A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars in the...
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars in the village of Philadelphia.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars.

It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Route 11 and Sophia Street in the village of Philadelphia.

According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, the driver of the 18-wheeler rear-ended a car which was stopped to turn off Route 11.

Deputies said the impact of the crash pushed the car into the oncoming lane, where a second car was hit.

The tractor trailer went off the road.

Deputies said a 60-year-old woman in one of the cars was taken to the hospital for treatment of back pain.

They said tickets are pending against the truck driver.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases

Latest News

Water faucet
Water main breaks in town of Lyme
Festival of Trees
WNYF Fox 28 to air Festival of Trees auction Friday night
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2005 Croghan family’s tradition
Lucia Skelly
Have you seen this missing teen?