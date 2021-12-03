Advertisement

WNYF Fox 28 to air Festival of Trees auction Friday night

Festival of Trees
Festival of Trees(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas cheer is alive and well this year for the annual North Country Festival of Trees.

The fundraiser benefits Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships through the Watertown YMCA by auctioning off decorated trees, which are donated by community members.

If any of the trees catch your eye, you can bid on them Friday during a live event with Mel Busler and Cindy Habeeb on WNYF Fox 28 at 7 p.m.

The festival at the former Bon Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall continues through Saturday.

