WNYF Fox 28 to air Festival of Trees auction Friday night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas cheer is alive and well this year for the annual North Country Festival of Trees.

The fundraiser benefits Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships through the Watertown YMCA by auctioning off decorated trees, which are donated by community members.

If any of the trees catch your eye, you can bid on them Friday during a live event with Mel Busler and Cindy Habeeb on WNYF Fox 28 at 7 p.m.

The festival at the former Bon Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall continues through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.