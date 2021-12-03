Young players take on leadership roles on Watertown volleyball squad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown volleyball team will feature some up-and-coming players on the roster this season.

The Cyclones are counting on those players to continue the program’s success.

The Cyclones are a team in transition. Having graduated a strong group of seniors, Watertown will be relying on young players to take over. The players are excited to show that they can pick up the responsibility of leading this team to a successful season.

After a quiet season last year, coach Robin Boomhower is happy to be able to play a full season.

With a win already in the books, the Cyclones are looking to add plenty more this season.

