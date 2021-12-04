Advertisement

Carthage, West Carthage Christmas parade held Friday night

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Christmas came to the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage Friday night.

The local Chamber of Commerce held its annual Christmas parade.

Floats helped light up downtown.

The event also serves as a food drive with participants donating food to local pantries, or giving money, like Carthage Savings, which gave $500 to two area pantries.

Fire departments decorated trucks, local businesses decked out floats, and the Carthage Pop Warner cheerleading squad led a holiday cheer.

Returning again was the Downbeat Percussion Band, and of course the guests of honor, Santa and Mrs. Clause.

The night was capped off with fireworks.

Our Jeff Cole emceed the events for the twin villages.

