Advertisement

Copenhagen gets into the Christmas spirit this weekend

North Country communities continue to bring the cheer this holiday season. That was evident in...
North Country communities continue to bring the cheer this holiday season. That was evident in Copenhagen.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to bring the cheer this holiday season. That was evident in Copenhagen.

A newly formed community group, Copenhagen CARES Collaborative, put on a hometown holiday event throughout the village.

There was a trailer selling hot chocolate and home made doughnuts, the local soccer organization set up a Christmas display and sold goodies, a bake sale at the fire hall, writing letters to Santa at the village office, and carolers taking a stroll down main street.

Organizers say this is the first of many events they want to host, hoping to promote a sense of unity and pride in their small town community.

“Just seeing how things are coming together downtown, I think all of us as stressful as this type of thing gets, when it is time to hit action, we definitely feel like it’s going to be a good day,” said event co-organizer Molly Williams.

The night was capped off with a tree lighting ceremony at the village gazebo followed by a fireworks display. There will also be a Christmas parade Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars in the...
Tractor trailer, 2 cars crash in village of Philadelphia
Pete Barnett
Retired deputy running for Jefferson County sheriff
Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly threatens juveniles with knife

Latest News

Community members are showing some love to senior citizens in the South Jefferson area.
Preparing for the big senior citizen dinner delivery in Adams
Holidays are best spent with loved ones, but not everyone has that option.
You can help Santa for Seniors
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Omicron found in NY, Samaritan gets a state testing site
A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the...
Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire