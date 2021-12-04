Copenhagen gets into the Christmas spirit this weekend

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to bring the cheer this holiday season. That was evident in Copenhagen.

A newly formed community group, Copenhagen CARES Collaborative, put on a hometown holiday event throughout the village.

There was a trailer selling hot chocolate and home made doughnuts, the local soccer organization set up a Christmas display and sold goodies, a bake sale at the fire hall, writing letters to Santa at the village office, and carolers taking a stroll down main street.

Organizers say this is the first of many events they want to host, hoping to promote a sense of unity and pride in their small town community.

“Just seeing how things are coming together downtown, I think all of us as stressful as this type of thing gets, when it is time to hit action, we definitely feel like it’s going to be a good day,” said event co-organizer Molly Williams.

The night was capped off with a tree lighting ceremony at the village gazebo followed by a fireworks display. There will also be a Christmas parade Sunday.

