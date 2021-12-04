Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee