Minna Anthony Nature Center to host Holiday Bonanza
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Come enjoy some holiday cheer at the Minna Anthony Nature Center Holiday Bonanza.
Jeff and Carolyn Weldon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.
The event will be Saturday, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center in Wellesley Island State Park.
There will be live music, local craft vendors, food, and holiday craft-making for both children and adults.
For more information, call 315-482-2479 or visit macnaturecenter.com.
