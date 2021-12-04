Minna Anthony Nature Center to host Holiday Bonanza

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Come enjoy some holiday cheer at the Minna Anthony Nature Center Holiday Bonanza.

Jeff and Carolyn Weldon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The event will be Saturday, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center in Wellesley Island State Park.

There will be live music, local craft vendors, food, and holiday craft-making for both children and adults.

For more information, call 315-482-2479 or visit macnaturecenter.com.

