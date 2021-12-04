Advertisement

Preparing for the big senior citizen dinner delivery in Adams

Community members are showing some love to senior citizens in the South Jefferson area.
Community members are showing some love to senior citizens in the South Jefferson area.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Community members are showing some love to senior citizens in the South Jefferson area.

At the Adams American Legion, volunteers packed more than 400 bags of goodies for the “Sixtown Chamber Senior Citizens Dinner.”

The delivered dinner is the legacy of the late Helen Whitney, who started delivering Christmas dinners to shut-ins 45 years ago.

Her family and the South Jeff Chamber of Commerce continue that tradition with the help of volunteers and donations from local businesses.

Each bag will have a turkey dinner, a card and ornament, and a cookie.

“Yeah, we’re just glad we could get together, give some food and goodies away to our senior citizens that may not be able to get out during the holidays. Just a way for us to get together and do something good,” said volunteer Ashley Caprara.

The meals will be delivered on Sunday by 30 volunteer drivers.

