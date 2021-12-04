Town of Clayton crash claims 19-year-old’s life

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A fatal vehicle crash has claimed the life of a teenager.

It happened at 2:30 in the morning Saturday on Deferno Road in the Town of Clayton.

State Police say 19-year-old Dakota Yandow of Clayton and 18-year-old Gavin Robinson of Sackets Harbor were in an unregistered vehicle driving down Grant Road when Yandow, the driver, failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police say he attempted to veer onto Deferno Road, but lost control and struck a tree.

Robinson was able to get out of the vehicle, but Yandow was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Robinson was taken to River Hospital for treatment and Yandow was taken to Samaritan for a post mortem examination.

