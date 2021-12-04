Advertisement

Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire

By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the structure Saturday.

Fire crews were called to a house on County Route 189 just before 6 AM to find heavy fire already raging.

The sole occupant, who discovered the fire, was able to escape the home and was treated on scene for minor injuries. But one dog and one cat were lost in the fire.

Fire officials say the flames were contained quickly, but heavy damage caused the second floor to collapse onto the first floor. Into the late morning hours, crews still were putting out hot spots, a process that included removing the multiple-layered roof.

“Including two layers of steel roofing, so that makes it much more difficult to get to these voids in between the steel to get to the fire. So crews are now actually having to remove the steel roofing to try and get the hot spots out and it’s pretty labor intensive,” said Joe Plummer, Director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management.

On scene helping fight the flames were Lorraine, Adams, Adams Center and Mannsvile fire departments, and South Jeff Rescue.

The Red Cross is helping the resident who was displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

