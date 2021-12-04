You can help Santa for Seniors

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Holidays are best spent with loved ones, but not everyone has that option.

For senior citizens, Christmas can be hard but you can help.

Every year, Classic Hits Z-93 does a Santa for Seniors Campaign.

You can “adopt” a local senior to buy gifts for.

Not only will they have something to unwrap on Christmas, but they’ll know someone was thinking about them.

You can adopt a senior on Z93′s website... or by calling (315) 782-9300.

Gifts must be in by December 10th.

