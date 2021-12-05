45 year Christmas tradition in South Jeff area

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - “Oh my god, thank you!”

“You’re welcome”

It’s moments like these that keep John Whitney coming back year after year.

“Merry Christmas”

He’s delivering holiday meals to the elderly with his wife Gail. It’s the fourth time they’ve participated.

“Seeing the people make me feel good,” said John Whitney.

“They’re happy to see us, and they like to talk and it’s just a nice gesture to do for them,” said Gail Whitney.

It’s a 45-year tradition that runs in the Whitney family. It was John’s aunt, Helen, who started the tradition delivering Christmas dinners to shut-ins in the South Jeff area.

John and Gail Whitney are part of a huge team of volunteers for the Sixtown Chamber Senior Citizens Dinner, an event where volunteers prepare holiday meals and deliver them to senior citizens throughout the South Jefferson area. The goal is simple.

“To spread Christmas cheer to those that can’t get out,” said Laura Mallan, Chair of the South Jefferson Senior Christmas Dinner.

Last year’s dinner was cancelled because of COVID. But this year, Laura Mallan says they delivered around 425 meals throughout the day. The food preparations began Saturday, but calling all of the seniors to set up a delivery time began in September. Mallan credits the dozens of volunteers and food donations with making the dinner possible.

“The camaraderie. Just people getting together to help out. Community service is the best,” said Mallan.

From cooking the food and preparing the meals, to getting them out the door and to people’s homes.

On Sunday, John and his wife delivered more than 60 meals. He says he feels like this is carrying on the family tradition.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.