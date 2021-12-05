Advertisement

Clayton lights up for 59th annual Christmas parade

Clayton lit up the night with holiday floats and fun.
Clayton lit up the night with holiday floats and fun.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton lit up the night with holiday floats and fun.

It was the 59th annual Christmas parade!

The theme was “Totally 80s” and more than 60 units participated between floats and performers and big rigs.

There was also a band and fireworks for spectators to enjoy.

“Just to see the joys on the kids faces, and the adults! Its a great feeling. And especially to promote Clayton. We live in a wonderful community,” said Tricia Bannister, Clayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

The parade was made possible entirely through community donations.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

