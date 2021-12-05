Copenhagen Christmas festivities continue with parade through town

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A community tradition rolls on as Copenhagen streets are filled with Christmas spirit.

The village celebrating it’s Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon.

Pictures and video were sent to us through Send it to 7 by Lori Atkinson.

She says this is the 40th year of the parade.

This time around, it started on Copenhagen’s Washington Street, traveling a short distance to the village’s fire hall.

“We’re proud to be from Copenhagen. So, that makes us proud to be here and be part of the parade. It’s been a nice tradition that’s been quite a few years now,” said Lester Beyer, Commander of American Legion Post 723.

After the parade, Santa stopped his sleigh at the Copenhagen Fire Hall to hear some Christmas wishes.

