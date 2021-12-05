Cynthia R. Lipinsky, 72, of Ogdensburg

Our beloved Mom, Cynthia R. Lipinsky, (72) passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Our beloved Mom, Cynthia R. Lipinsky, (72) passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A service has not been planned yet, but will be held at a later date at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

Surviving Cindy is Gerald, her husband of 53 years; her daughters: Stephanie Rufa & her husband Greg of New Milford, CT; and Tisha Flack of Chittenango, NY; her son, Aaron Lipinsky of Ogdensburg; her four sisters: JoAnne Douglas and Kayleen Edwards, both of Ogdensburg; Kelly Kinch of Saranac Lake; and Mia Benjamin & her husband Joseph of Canton; her ½ brother Darrell “Drifty” Perrine of Ogdensburg; and her grandchildren: Nicolas, Ella & Jack Rufa; Andrew & Madeline Flack; and Kyle Lipinsky.

She was predeceased by two brothers: Darrell & Jeffrey Mills; and her best friend, Marilyn Massia.

Cindy was born on December 4, 1948 in Ogdensburg NY, eldest daughter of the late Darrel P. (Doc) & Joan (VanFleet) Mills. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and married Gerald Lipinsky on November 2, 1968. The couple lived in Germany while Jerry served in the Army, then returned to Ogdensburg. In 1970, she began her career with the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a social worker assistant and held many roles over the years. She retired in 2003.

Her early retirement was devoted to helping us with our young families. As our children grew, she returned to work as a bus monitor for the Ogdensburg City School District. It was almost an ideal job for her. She has always loved children, enjoyed being around them, spending time with them, and always had funny stories of her days working with them.

She loved spending time with us and our families. Several times a year, she and dad traveled to Syracuse and New Milford to visit; every summer (and as many Thanksgivings and Christmases as possible) they welcomed everyone home. In the boat, on the jet skis, in the hot tub, fishing, four-wheeling or sitting around the fire pit, we always had something to do, stories to share, and great food to eat.

When she wasn’t with us, she and dad spent many great days with their friends. Whether they were with their “Satellite Family” in Florida, with their long-time friends from church and home, or with her sister(s), they were often surrounded by friends and family. We’ve seen so many photos over the last few days and the joy she got from being around those she loved is undeniable.

Mom was genuine, caring, kind and funny. She couldn’t help that nervous laugh when someone was hurt, and she couldn’t help the belly laugh when she finally got the joke; and it was impossible not to laugh with her. She was one of a kind and we already miss her terribly.

Instead of contributions, have lunch or dinner with a friend/loved one. Hug them. Spend your precious time with those you care about, while you can. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

