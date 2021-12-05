Friday Sports: Lyme girls beat Harrisville on the hardwood
LYME, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action to talk about on the local sports scene Friday night.
We begin on the high school hardwood, where the Lyme Lady Indians hosted Harrisville in a Girls’ Frontier League- NAC matchup in Chaumont this afternoon.
In the 1st quarter off the opening tip, Karyssa Parker lays in 2 to put Lyme on top by 2.
Harrisville scores in transition. It’s Evelyn Winters with the lay-in, tying the game.
Then, it was Maegan Krackinson hitting the pull-up for Harrisville, We’re tied at 4.
Off the steal, it was Winters with the finish and Harrisville was on top by 2.
Lyme ties it up as Natalia Ososkalo comes up with the board and bucket. She had 24 on the night.
Krackinson hits the baseline jumper as Lyme beats Harrisville 38-34.
On the ice, the Clarkson Golden Knights was hosting Colgate in an ECAC matchup.
In the 1st period, Clarkson takes the lead when Brian Hurley’s shot trickles in to put Clarkson on top 1-0 after 1 period.
In the 2nd period, the game was tied at 1 when Alex Campbell unloads a wrister that tickles twine: 2-1 Clarkson.
That would be the game winner as Clarkson holds on to beat Colgate 2-1.
Down the road at Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence played host to the Big Red of Cornell.
In the 1st period, the Saints were on the power play. Justin Paul splits the pipes to put St. Lawrence up 1-0.
In the 3rd period, the game was tied at 1. Matt Steinburg scores off the Saints turnover: 2-1 Cornell.
Cornell goes on to beat St. Lawrence 4-1.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Basketball
- Beaver River 82, Alexandria 18
- Sackets Harbor 72, Sandy Creek 19
- Belleville Henderson 75, Town of Webb 36
- Harrisville 62, Edwards Knox 53
- Canton 57, Heuvelton 44
- Saranac Lake 70, Tupper Lake 59
- Hoosick Falls 71, St. Lawrence C. 40
Girls’ HS Basketball
- General Brown 79, Carthage 21
- IHC 59, Alexandria 20
- Lyme 38, Harrisville 34
- Gouverneur 31, Copenhagen 28
- Colton Pierrepont 34, Edwards Knox 26
- Heuvelton 61, Madrid Waddington 31
- Potsdam 40, Parishville Hopkinton 26
- Massena 48, Norwood Norfolk 18
- Belleville Henderson 52, Tupper Lake 28
- Lisbon 57, Morristown 33
Men’s Basketball
- Skidmore 77, Clarkson 76
- Union 71, St. Lawrence 51
- SUNY Polytechnic 68, SUNY Canton 52
- SUNY Potsdam 75, New Paltz 72
Women’s Basketball
- Skidmore 62, Clarkson 35
- St. Lawrence 62, Union 58
- SUNY Polytechnic 70, SUNY Canton 48
- SUNY Potsdam 69, New Paltz 66
Boys’ HS Hockey
- McQuaid Jesuit 5, OFA 2
- Saranac Central 10, Potsdam 1
- Canton 3, Batavia 2
- Tupper Lake 4, Norwood Norfolk 3
Girls’ HS Hockey
- Massena 11, Beekmantown 2
- Clinton 8, Canton 3
- Potsdam 1, Malone 1
Men’s Hockey
- Clarkson 2, Colgate 1
- Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 1
- SUNY Oswego 8, SUNY Canton 2
- SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Potsdam 0
Women’s Hockey
- SUNY Canton 5, Buffalo State 0
- SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Potsdam 1
