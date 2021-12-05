Friday Sports: Lyme girls beat Harrisville on the hardwood

LYME, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action to talk about on the local sports scene Friday night.

We begin on the high school hardwood, where the Lyme Lady Indians hosted Harrisville in a Girls’ Frontier League- NAC matchup in Chaumont this afternoon.

In the 1st quarter off the opening tip, Karyssa Parker lays in 2 to put Lyme on top by 2.

Harrisville scores in transition. It’s Evelyn Winters with the lay-in, tying the game.

Then, it was Maegan Krackinson hitting the pull-up for Harrisville, We’re tied at 4.

Off the steal, it was Winters with the finish and Harrisville was on top by 2.

Lyme ties it up as Natalia Ososkalo comes up with the board and bucket. She had 24 on the night.

Krackinson hits the baseline jumper as Lyme beats Harrisville 38-34.

On the ice, the Clarkson Golden Knights was hosting Colgate in an ECAC matchup.

In the 1st period, Clarkson takes the lead when Brian Hurley’s shot trickles in to put Clarkson on top 1-0 after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, the game was tied at 1 when Alex Campbell unloads a wrister that tickles twine: 2-1 Clarkson.

That would be the game winner as Clarkson holds on to beat Colgate 2-1.

Down the road at Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence played host to the Big Red of Cornell.

In the 1st period, the Saints were on the power play. Justin Paul splits the pipes to put St. Lawrence up 1-0.

In the 3rd period, the game was tied at 1. Matt Steinburg scores off the Saints turnover: 2-1 Cornell.

Cornell goes on to beat St. Lawrence 4-1.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Basketball

Beaver River 82, Alexandria 18

Sackets Harbor 72, Sandy Creek 19

Belleville Henderson 75, Town of Webb 36

Harrisville 62, Edwards Knox 53

Canton 57, Heuvelton 44

Saranac Lake 70, Tupper Lake 59

Hoosick Falls 71, St. Lawrence C. 40

Girls’ HS Basketball

General Brown 79, Carthage 21

IHC 59, Alexandria 20

Lyme 38, Harrisville 34

Gouverneur 31, Copenhagen 28

Colton Pierrepont 34, Edwards Knox 26

Heuvelton 61, Madrid Waddington 31

Potsdam 40, Parishville Hopkinton 26

Massena 48, Norwood Norfolk 18

Belleville Henderson 52, Tupper Lake 28

Lisbon 57, Morristown 33

Men’s Basketball

Skidmore 77, Clarkson 76

Union 71, St. Lawrence 51

SUNY Polytechnic 68, SUNY Canton 52

SUNY Potsdam 75, New Paltz 72

Women’s Basketball

Skidmore 62, Clarkson 35

St. Lawrence 62, Union 58

SUNY Polytechnic 70, SUNY Canton 48

SUNY Potsdam 69, New Paltz 66

Boys’ HS Hockey

McQuaid Jesuit 5, OFA 2

Saranac Central 10, Potsdam 1

Canton 3, Batavia 2

Tupper Lake 4, Norwood Norfolk 3

Girls’ HS Hockey

Massena 11, Beekmantown 2

Clinton 8, Canton 3

Potsdam 1, Malone 1

Men’s Hockey

Clarkson 2, Colgate 1

Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Oswego 8, SUNY Canton 2

SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s Hockey

SUNY Canton 5, Buffalo State 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Potsdam 1

