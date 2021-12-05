Advertisement

James E. Talarico, 85, of Waddington

Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
James E. Talarico, age 85, of Waddington, NY, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - James E. Talarico, age 85, of Waddington, NY, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Per James’ wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. The family will have a celebration of life in the Spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Massena.

James is survived and will be missed by his wife, Mary Ellen Talarico of Waddington, NY, son, Joseph Talarico of Vancouver, WA, daughter Michelle and Bill Favreau, Massena, NY, step children Christine and Larry Dufore of Ogdensburg, NY, Ron and Shannon Ghize of Red Mills, NY, grandchildren, Jenna, Jake Talarico, Grace, Shane Favreau, Claire Dufore, Caleb and Olivia Ghize. A sister, Mary Cotter of Norwood, NY; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Talarico of Massena, NY, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; an aunt, Rosealma Bourdon, and by the neighbors of Martin Lane. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother, David E. Talarico, and a brother-in-law, David Cotter.

James was born on March 8, 1936 in Massena, NY the son of the late Joseph and Evas C. (Guthrie) Talarico. Following graduation from Massena Central High School in 1954, he entered the U.S. Navy. After an honorable discharge in 1958, James was employed by the Department of Justice/Immigration until his retirement in 1993. His career took him from East Coast to West Coast in both the US and Canada. James married Mary Ellen Bracy on March 20, 2001 in Conway, SC.

James enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence. Always ready for a game of cards. A true sportsman, James played football, baseball, track and field, tennis, hockey and bocce ball. He was also a great photographer, and amazingly proficient in his knowledge of geography. James was honored to be a member of the Sons of Italy in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Donations may be made in memory of James to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

