Jerry Wayne Waller, 77, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jerry Wayne Waller, 77, of Old Indian River Road, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; a step-son, John D. (Gina) Perretta of Carthage; a son, Michael Waller of Virginia; a daughter, Elizabeth Waller of Lawton, OK; granddaughters, Shania Wurtz (Ryan) of Watertown; and Marissa Perretta of Carthage; great granddaughter, Lucy Wurtz of Watertown; three brothers, Mark Waller (Kathy), Benny Waller and Steve Waller all of Tennessee; a sister, Linda MaLugen (Tommy) of Tennessee; a special sister-in-law, Delores McAdams (Donald) of Texas; adopted granddaughter, Shiana Ramsdell of Croghan; adopted nephews, James Hall II of Copenhagen and Michael Rivers of Attica; several other in-law relatives who were dear to him; many nieces, nephews and cousins; he is predeceased by a step-son, Donald R. Perretta and a brother Danny Waller.

Jerry was born on November 28, 1944 in Jackson, Tennessee, a son of the late L.V. and Betty Walter Waller. He was a proud veteran, and had three enlistments in the U.S. Army and one enlistment in the U.S. Air Force. His military career spanned from1962-1974. He married Marie Dibble Perretta Mozelle on February 12, 1999 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Jerry and Marie were a owner/operator truck driving team for 15 ½ years. Jerry last drove for Crete Carrier, Lincoln, NE.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

