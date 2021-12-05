Advertisement

Jerry Wayne Waller, 77, of Castorland

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jerry Wayne Waller, 77, of Old Indian River Road, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at...
Jerry Wayne Waller, 77, of Old Indian River Road, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jerry Wayne Waller, 77, of Old Indian River Road, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; a step-son, John D. (Gina) Perretta of Carthage; a son, Michael Waller of Virginia; a daughter, Elizabeth Waller of Lawton, OK; granddaughters, Shania Wurtz (Ryan) of Watertown; and Marissa Perretta of Carthage; great granddaughter, Lucy Wurtz of Watertown; three brothers, Mark Waller (Kathy), Benny Waller and Steve Waller all of Tennessee; a sister, Linda MaLugen (Tommy) of Tennessee; a special sister-in-law, Delores McAdams (Donald) of Texas; adopted granddaughter, Shiana Ramsdell of Croghan; adopted nephews, James Hall II of Copenhagen and Michael Rivers of Attica; several other in-law relatives who were dear to him; many nieces, nephews and cousins; he is predeceased by a step-son, Donald R. Perretta and a brother Danny Waller.

Jerry was born on November 28, 1944 in Jackson, Tennessee, a son of the late L.V. and Betty Walter Waller. He was a proud veteran, and had three enlistments in the U.S. Army and one enlistment in the U.S. Air Force. His military career spanned from1962-1974. He married Marie Dibble Perretta Mozelle on February 12, 1999 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Jerry and Marie were a owner/operator truck driving team for 15 ½ years. Jerry last drove for Crete Carrier, Lincoln, NE.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Our beloved Mom, Cynthia R. Lipinsky, (72) passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at...
Cynthia R. Lipinsky, 72, of Ogdensburg
Judee K. Kelly, 66, of Stone Street, Watertown, peacefully slipped away on Friday, November 19,...
Judee K. Kelly, 66, of Watertown
Candles
Stephanie N. Bossinger, 34, of Athens
Mrs. Joyce S. Fountain, 89, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the...
Joyce S. Fountain, 89, of Pyrites

Obituaries

In his 81 years, Frank W. LaDue taught us many things.
Frank W. LaDue, 81, of Norfolk
Candles
Richard F. Knobloch, of Watertown
M. “Wayne” Hance, 76, of Judson Street Road, Canton died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at...
M. “Wayne” Hance, 76, of Canton
Loretta Castagnier, 90, a long time resident of Chase Mills, peacefully passed away early...
Loretta Castagnier, 90, of Massena
Candles
William McCormick, 86, of Morristown and Hammond
There was plenty of action to talk about on the local sports scene Friday night.
Friday Sports: Lyme girls beat Harrisville on the hardwood