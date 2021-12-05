Advertisement

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Joyce S. Fountain, 89, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena, formerly Highland Nursing Home, surrounded by family.

Joyce was born August 31, 1932 in Pyrites, to the late Albert and Dorothy (James) Dafoe. On October 25, 1953, Joyce was married to Raymond Fountain at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, NY.

In her younger days, Joyce worked at the Cascade Inn in Canton before becoming employed at Britt’s Department Store which later became Ames Department Store from which she retired. Joyce was a past member of the Pyrites Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a Life Member of the Edward C. Seymour VFW Post 1231 Ladies Auxiliary, of which she was past president of both.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Fountain; son, Raymond and Connie Fountain; grandchildren, Tim (Jennie) Bacon and Nicole (Corey) Maxner; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob, and Eleanor; a sister, Molly Tresidder, sister-in-law’s, Judy and Sharon Dafoe and special neighbors and friends, Bill and Emily Stevenson.

In addition to her parents, Joyce is predeceased by brothers, James, Ronald, Allan and Donald Dafoe and sisters, Jane Hooper, Mary Lee Woodrow and Alice Delorme.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Pyrites Volunteer Fire Department; 1 Churchill Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to the Canton VFW Post 1231 Ladies Auxiliary; 34 Gouverneur Street; Canton, New York 13617.

Calling hours for Joyce will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will follow.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Joyce Fountain are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

