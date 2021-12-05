Loretta Castagnier, 90, of Massena

Loretta Castagnier, 90, a long time resident of Chase Mills, peacefully passed away early Friday, December 3, 2021 at the home of her granddaughter Laurie Beeson. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Castagnier, 90, a long time resident of Chase Mills, peacefully passed away early Friday, December 3, 2021 at the home of her granddaughter Laurie Beeson.

Loretta was born on May 13, 1931 in Massena, daughter of the late Elburn and Mamie (Herne) Kanoff. She attended school in Massena, and on October 3, 1949 she married Ivan R. Castagnier at the St. Regis Catholic Church. Ivan predeceased her on February 17, 2005.

She was a communicant of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Louisville and member of the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens. She worked as a purchaser at Lavine’s Clothing Store for decades until it closed, and then worked in the business office at Coles Creek State Park. Loretta, known by many as “Nanny”, enjoyed her trips to the Casino, soap operas, and attending and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports.

Loretta is survived by her daughters, Barbara & Ernie Runions, and Bonnie & Joseph Currier all of Massena; four grandchildren Laurie and Randy Beeson, Joey and Alisa Currier, Chad and Heather Runions, and Jamie and Joni Currier; five great-grandchildren Zachary and Janelle Spears, Joseph Currier III, Abby Runions, Josh Runions and McKenna Currier; and one great-great-grandchild Blakely Jane Spears.

Besides her parents and husband Ivan, Loretta was predeceased by five sisters, Mary Lanktree, Elerene Walters, Stella Thibault, Helen Dandrew and Leona Howie.

Calling hours will be Monday 12 noon to 1:45 PM at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Louisville, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at donaldsonfh.com.

