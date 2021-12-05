M. “Wayne” Hance, 76, of Canton

M. “Wayne” Hance, 76, of Judson Street Road, Canton died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam ER after being stricken at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 7 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department will serve as Honor Guard. His funeral will be Wednesday, December 8 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with The Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, Jefferson County Emergency Services Chaplain officiating.

Wayne was born September 3, 1945 in Potsdam, NY and was a son of the late Mahlon M. and Ruth (Preston) Hance. He graduated Canton High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Army. He served during Vietnam and re-enlisted with the Army Reserves and served until 1988.

On August 27, 1988 he married Laurie M. Robert in the Colton United Methodist Church. The couple were married 33 years and raised two daughters.

Wayne was owner of Hance General Construction in Canton. He also worked for Premier Bus Lines and drove for Flack Tours.

Surviving are his wife Laurie Hance of Canton; three daughters Tracy Hance of Morristown, Angela (Joshua) Wright of Hermon and Paula (Brittany) Taylor of Potsdam; two grandchildren Landon and Lillian Wright; two sisters Sheila (Howard) Worden of Rochester and Sandra (Terry) Moulton of Madrid; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant brother Gary.

Wayne was a dedicated Fire and Emergency Services Man. He belonged to Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as Assistant Chief; Northern New York Fireman’s Assoc. where he served as Past Vice President and President; SLC Fire Police, serving as President for many years; SLC Fire Chiefs Assoc. where he served as Second Vice President; and he was a past member of NY State Parade and Officials. He also played on a number of bowling teams over the years.

When Wayne wasn’t involved in Emergency Services, he enjoyed building crafts like bird houses with his grandson, camping with family and bowling.

Memorial donations would be graciously accepted via at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617 or on the funeral home website or to Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

