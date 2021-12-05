Richard F. Knobloch, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard F. Knobloch- Watertown, NY - September 1, 1959 to November 28, 2021

He graduated from South Jefferson High School in June 1979. He worked at various jobs. He enjoyed the outdoor life communing with God in His creation by taking nature walks, fishing, hunting, trapping and especially beekeeping and bee extracting. But, his greatest joy was serving his Saviour by sharing the gospel with others as he did not want anyone to spend an eternity in hell. He understood God’s word that there is absolutely no way that anyone can enter into heaven unless they believe by faith that Jesus took the punishment for all of everyone’s sin &dying on the cross, asking Jesus to forgive you of all of your sins and save you. Jesus is a loving God but, also a just God and will not allow sin into heaven. Anyone that rejects Jesus will not be allowed into heaven. Ephesians 2:8+9 states: “For by grace are ye saved through faith and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works lest any man should boast.” Richard asked Jesus to forgive him of his sins and save him, back in the 1970′s.

Richard is survived by his brother Terry (and wife Gwen) Knoblock, his sister, Elizabeth (husband Bernard Ward) Creighton-Ward, his niece Christina Delello (Knobloch), nephew’s Matthew Creighton, Benjamin Creighton, and niece Sarah Creighton. Great nieces’ Angel Sweeny, AlanahDelello, Jussinia Creighton, and Mauriana Mosetti and great nephews Xavier Creighton, Matty Creighton, Xander Delello, Silas Delello and Isaac Delello. Many cousins especially Patricia Knobloch, his church family at Watertown Baptist Temple which he has been a member of since the mid 1970′s, many other Christian friends especially the Fenton’s, Pastor Terry (wife Kathy), Steve (Maria), Dale, “Bucky”, Patrick, John and their wife’s whom he has known since the 1970′s.

Richard is predeceased by his father Richard J. Knobloch and his mother Joann E. James.

A service will be held on Saturday, December 18, at 11AM at the Watertown Baptist Temple. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

