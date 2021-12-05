Saturday Sports: Clarkson over St. Lawrence in women’s battle on the ice

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Part 2 of the Route 11 rivalry took place Saturday afternoon at Appleton Arena in Canton, where the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence played host to Clarkson.

These two teams skated to a 1-all overtime tie on Thursday, and this would be a defensive struggle as well.

In the 2nd period, St. Lawrence was looking to break the tie, but Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk comes up with the save.

Late in the 2nd, it was Clarkson with a great chance, but Saints goalie Lucy Morgan makes the stop: Scoreless after 2 periods.

In the 3rd period, it was the Lady Golden Knights with another chance, but Morgan stops the shot from point blank range.

Then it was the Saints with an opportunity, but it was Pasiechnyk with the stop.

With under a minute left, it was Clarkson on a power play. Caitrin Lonergan sticks the backhander home. 1-0 Clarkson is your final.

Also in Canton, the Lady Roos of SUNY Canton hosted SUNY Plattsburgh on the rocks.

In the 2nd period, it was 1-0 SUNY Plattsburgh when Sara Krauseneck scores on the breakaway: SUNY Plattsburgh up 2-0.

In the 3rd period, the score was still 2-0 when Sarah Kosnaskie connects for a shorthanded goal, cutting the SUNY Plattsburgh lead to 2-1.

But Plattsburgh would add 2 late goals and go on to beat the Lady Roos 4-1.

Turning to the hardwood, a boys’ high school non-league matchup in Adams as South Jeff hosted Oswego.

In the 2nd quarter, Nolan Widrick buries the 3 from the corner: 21-14 Spartans.

Then it was Curtis Staie dropping the 3-ball from the wing to put the Spartans up 10.

It was Staie with another 3-pointer to put the Spartans in front 27-21.

Corey Roberts drives the lane for the bucket as South Jeff beats Oswego 63-46.

In women’s college hoops from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos hosted Cazenovia.

In the 1st quarter, Chelsey Raven lays in 2: SUNY Canton up 3.

Then it was Samantha Dayter with the board and bucket to put the Lady Roos up by 5.

Alexis Sullivan drives baseline for the basket, tying the game.

Seattle Lettau hits the 3 to end the 1st as SUNY Canton beats Cazenovia 61-52.

In the late game at SUNY Canton, the men also hosted Cazenovia.

In the 1st half, Andrew Fitch spots up and hits the 3 to put SUNY Canton up 3.

Then it was Fitch with the put-back off the miss to put the Roos up 5.

Peyton Olsen makes some nice moves and drives the lane for the bucket: SUNY Canton up 2.

Danny Santana finishes the break with the lay-in as SUNY Canton beats Cazenovia 83-72.

Saturday Sports Scores

Women’s Hockey

SUNY Potsdam 6, Buffalo State 3

Men’s Hockey

Clarkson 4, Cornell 4

Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 4

SUNY Potsdam 5, St. Michaels 3

Boys’ HS Hockey

McQuaid Jesuit 6, Thousand Islands 3

Batavia 13, Potsdam 8

Canton 8, Saranac Central 4

Massena 5, Plattsburgh 1

Girls’ HS Hockey

Massena 5, Plattsburgh 1

Boys’ HS Basketball

Tupper Lake 65, Lisbon 54

Gouverneur 83, Northern Adirondack 50

Madrid Waddington 70, Middleburgh 47

St. Lawrence C. 49, Lake George 32

Edwards Knox 62, Old Forge 59

Belleville Henderson 44, Harrisville 51

Girls’ HS Basketball

Morristown 52, Tupper Lake 25

Belleville Henderson 42, Lisbon 25

Girls’ HS Volleyball

Indian River 3, South Jeff 0

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton 83, Cazenovia 72

Union 84, Clarkson 65

St. Lawrence 58, Skidmore 57

SUNY Oneonta 85, Potsdam 82

North Country C.C. 80, J.C.C.

Women’s Basketball

Union 70, Clarkson 48

St. Lawrence 73, Skidmore 62

SUNY Oneonta 63, SUNY Potsdam 62

SUNY Canton 61. Cazenovia 52

North Country C.C. 65, J.C.C. 35

