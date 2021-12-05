Advertisement

Watertown bookstore’s story started this weekend

By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday marked the start of a little Watertown store’s story.

It was a festive grand opening for the Little Bookstore in Watertown. There were a lot of holiday themed books on the shelves. A band played for a little while, too. Even Santa Claus made an appearance.

This is the store’s second location, the other being in Clayton.

The co-owner says getting everything set up for today was a little tricky.

“It’s a very exciting day. We took a lot of books from our store in Clayton to set up everything in here because of the supply chain being what it is. But we are nice and full of books in both places right now,” said Rebecca Kinnie, Co-Owner of The Little Book Store.

Kinnie says the store has books for people of all ages. Her husband says he hopes to have book signings and writing workshops at the store in the future.

