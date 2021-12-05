Advertisement

Week of Mourning at SUNY Potsdam

SUNY Potsdam honors the late Doctor John Graham this week
SUNY Potsdam will use all of next week to mourn one of their own, Doctor John Graham.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam will use all of next week to mourn one of their own, Doctor John Graham.

He was serving as the school’s Officer-in-Charge before dying suddenly last week.

The school will mark the life and legacy of Graham, with a series of special events and commemorations this week.

A memorial wreath will be displayed across the campus December 6th - 9th at various locations on the campus.

On Wednesday, a moment of silence at 11:27 AM, representing the day of Doctor Graham’s death.

There will also be a march in honor of Doctor Graham Thursday at 4:30 PM. It will begin in the Academic Quad in front of the Lougheed Learning Commons and will proceed to Maxcy Hall, where a vigil will be held in the Field House. Face coverings are required indoors for this event.

A free concert will be held Friday at the Crane School of Music. It will start at 8 PM in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall, and will stream live online at www.potsdam.edu/cranelive. Those attending in person must wear face coverings indoors and seating will be socially distanced.

Dr. Graham was appointed to serve as SUNY Potsdam’s campus leader on September 1st, 2021, and unified campus around his singular vision for the College’s future. Prior to his service at Potsdam, Graham was most recently SUNY’s student advocate and a senior advisor to the Chancellor.

To learn more about his life and legacy, visit www.drjohnlgraham.us.

