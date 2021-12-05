William McCormick, 86, of Morristown and Hammond

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William McCormick, 86 passed away peacefully on November 26th, 2021, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Born on 12/24/1934 to Stewart and Helen (Barr) McCormick of Hammond, NY, he was the older of two sons. Bill learned first-hand what hard work meant growing up on a farm that relied on the power of draft horses to perform the tasks that are typically done today using modern tractors. His love of farming carried over into school where he first enrolled in 4H Club and FFA during WW2, remaining active in these programs until graduation from high school. As a young adult he moved to Bordino, NY and found work delivering milk to local residents around Skaneateles Lake Area. This is also where he met, married, and started a family with Mary (Stebbins) McCormick. With a growing family to feed and care for Bill soon took advantage of another work opportunity by hiring into the NYS State Highway Department. Unfortunately, the long hours and stress of being away from home, particularly during severe storms took a heavy toll on Bill and Mary, ultimately bringing an end to their marriage.

In February 1973 Bill married the former Beverly (Crysler) Taylor and moved to Marcellus, NY where he lived until 2019. Throughout the years living in Marcellus, Bill continued to stay close to his farming heritage by cultivating large vegetable gardens and sharing the harvest with friends and family. During this time he also developed a deep passion for collecting and preserving old farm tools and milk bottles, which routinely took bill and his wife Beverly to countless local auctions, garage sales and antique shows.

In the twilight of life Bill returned to his beloved North Country roots, settling in Morristown NY to enjoy the peace and serenity that came from living along the scenic St. Lawrence River with loving relatives, Lisa and Jeff Crysler. Whenever life demanded Lisa and Jeff’s attention away from home, devoted caregiver Christine (Macauley) Ritchie was always quick to respond and seamlessly provide Bill with essential support he needed to remain safe, healthy and secure.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 45 years Beverly (Crysler) (Taylor) McCormick, parents Stewart and Helen McCormick and younger brother Jack McCormick. He is survived by 6 children, Karen (James) Dennis, Michael McCormick, Patrick McCormick, Thomas (Amy) McCormick, Kathy (Mark) Bertollini, Sean McCormick, a stepson Mark (Patty) Taylor, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on January 8th 2022, from 1pm-3pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 East Main Street, Marcellus NY 13108. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery Columbarium 4270 New Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus NY 13108.

Local arrangements are with IslandView Funeral Services, 300 Main Street, Morristown, NY 13664. Condolences and family photos can be shared online at www.islandviewfs.com.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to Mercy Flight Marcellus NY or Hammond Museum, Hammond NY.

