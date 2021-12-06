61% of November coronavirus deaths in Jefferson County unvaccinated, health officials say

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Of the people who died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County last month, 61 percent were unvaccinated.

That’s according to a monthly report released Monday by the county’s Public Health Service.

All of the vaccinated people who died had significant preexisting conditions, officials say, compared with four of the unvaccinated who had significant preexisting conditions.

The report shows of the 23 people who died from the disease last month, 14 were unvaccinated, eight were fully vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated.

A total of 132 county residents have died from COVID since the pandemic began.

Of those discharged after being treated for the coronavirus in county hospitals, about 59 percent were unvaccinated, 37 percent fully vaccinated, and 4 percent partially vaccinated.

About 76 percent of county residents have had at least one vaccine dose, while 64 percent are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average as of November 30 showed a COVID-19 positivity rate in the county of 12.4 percent.

Health officials encourage everyone to be vaccinated. Those with compromised immune systems should get a third shot, they say, and those who have been vaccinated should receive a booster.

