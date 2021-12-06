Advertisement

Catherine “Cathy” L. Studebaker, 62, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” L. Studebaker, age 62, of Gouverneur, passed away on December 5, 2021 at her home under the care of her family and hospice.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Catherine was born on May 10, 1959 in Ogdensburg to Patricia L. (Touron) Hopper and the late Robert Brossoit. She worked as a postal delivery worker for the Ogdensburg Post Office.

Cathy was a very caring person and a great Mom. She was a phenomenal cook who loved to travel.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Hopper, her boyfriend, H. Fred Idzenga, two sons, John Bonk and David Studebaker, five grandchildren, Jacob Bonk, Sydney Anderson, Kasey Bonk, Skyla Anderson, and Hailey Bonk, brother, Robert (Megan) Brossoit, and sisters, Patti Rhinehart and Maureen (Maj) Saghafi. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a very special cat.

Cathy is predeceased by her father and a sister, Diana “Diane” Fairbanks.

