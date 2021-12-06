Close to 1,000 outages in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Close to 1,000 customers were without power first thing Monday.

National Grid’s website shows 997 without power in Jefferson County, with just a handful in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

Most of the outages – 653 – are in Watertown, with 120 in Brownville, close to 90 in LeRay, 46 in Pamelia, and 90 in Worth.

The website shows power should be back on by 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.