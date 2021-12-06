Advertisement

Close to 1,000 outages in Jefferson County

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Close to 1,000 customers were without power first thing Monday.

National Grid’s website shows 997 without power in Jefferson County, with just a handful in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

Most of the outages – 653 – are in Watertown, with 120 in Brownville, close to 90 in LeRay, 46 in Pamelia, and 90 in Worth.

The website shows power should be back on by 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Omicron found in NY, Samaritan gets a state testing site
Fatal Car Crash
Town of Clayton crash claims 19-year-old’s life
A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the...
Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire
COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
Sunday marked the start of a little Watertown store’s story.
Watertown bookstore’s story started this weekend

Latest News

Copenhagen Christmas festivities continue with parade through town
45 year Christmas tradition in South Jeff area
Watertown bookstore’s story started this weekend
It’s a 45-year tradition that runs in the Whitney family.
45 year Christmas tradition in South Jeff area