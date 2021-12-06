Advertisement

COVID claims 2 more lives in tri-county area

COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two more people in the region have died from COVID-19.

Both were in St. Lawrence County, where the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 146.

There were 220 new cases reported between Saturday and Monday. There are 34 hospitalization.

In Jefferson County, there were 272 new cases over the 3 day period. There are 29 people in the hospital.

Lewis County had 70 new cases. Nine people are hospitalized.

