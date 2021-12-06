COVID claims 2 more lives in tri-county area

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two more people in the region have died from COVID-19.

Both were in St. Lawrence County, where the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 146.

There were 220 new cases reported between Saturday and Monday. There are 34 hospitalization.

In Jefferson County, there were 272 new cases over the 3 day period. There are 29 people in the hospital.

Lewis County had 70 new cases. Nine people are hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.