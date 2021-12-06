Edwin J. Davis Sr., 85, of Watertown

Edwin J. Davis Sr., 85, a lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at home with his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Davis Sr., 85, a lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at home with his loving family.

Ed was born November 3rd, 1936, the son of Floyd E. Davis and Celeste O. Barrus Davis. He attended Watertown High School and then enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the army from 1953-1956, stationed in Germany. Ed is a Korean War Veteran.

Ed worked at Fort Drum, DOL Support Maintenance Activity Unit from 1966 until he retired in 1989. Other occupations included experience in auto mechanics and autobody repair.

Ed was a member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion, Post #1757, Jefferson County Genealogical Society, and the Thousand Islands Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

During retirement, Ed could be found operating his favorite tractor “Blue” which he used to clear land, remove snow, and use for any other reason he could find to be on it. He enjoyed cruising with the top down in his 2012 Ford, Mustang convertible. He took pleasure remodeling his home with his wife, Anne, taking it from an old farmhouse that was built prior to 1825 to what it is today.

Ed married Anne E. Locy, the daughter of Walter E. Locy and Elizabeth Burke Locy, on July 20th, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church and were happily married for 64 years. Family was Ed’s number one priority, and nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his wife, Anne, his children Celeste (Arthur) Kiblin, Watertown, Elizabeth (Timothy) Mullin, Watertown, Edwin J. (Kelly) Davis, Jr., Watertown, Lori (Dean) Decker, Palm Coast, FL, Gordon (Cindy Ramus) Davis, Watertown, James (Stephanie) Davis, Watertown. Eight grandchildren, Jaime Watson, Heather Spry, Craig Spry, Edwin J. Davis III, Danielle Flores, Shelby Davis, Bryant Davis, Sawyer Davis, and seven great-grandchildren.

Ed was predeceased by three sisters, Jessie Lemora, Olive Pierce, June Tanner and three brothers, Floyd Davis Jr., Gordon Davis, and David Davis.

The Davis family would like to express our thanks to the doctors and the health care professionals in Jefferson County who assisted our family during Ed’s illness.

There will be no calling hours per his request. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date in the Spring of 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.