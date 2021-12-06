Eugene F. Larabee, Jr., 92, of Watertown

Eugene F. Larabee, Jr., 92, of Sunset Ridge, Watertown, passed away December 4, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eugene F. Larabee, Jr., 92, of Sunset Ridge, Watertown, passed away December 4, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 2, 1929, in DeFeriet, NY, son of Eugene F. and Mabel E. Felio Larabee, Sr. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1947. He entered the US Army on February 12, 1947 and was honorably discharged on July 15, 1948 as a Technician Fifth Grade. Upon returning home he returned to school and went to Canton Technical Institute, graduating in 1952.

He married Jean Marie Spink on October 25, 1952 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Mr. Larabee joined the General Electric Co. in July of 1952, in Schenectady, NY and worked for 37 years, retiring in February 1989, in Syracuse, NY.

The couple resided in Syracuse Metropolitan areas from 1957 until 1990. They moved to Pinellas Park, FL after they retired and returned to Watertown in 1994.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 69 years, Jean M. Larabee, Watertown; four children, mark Larabee, Syracuse, NY, Julie Larabee, Watertown, Nancy (George) Reilly, Camillus, Terri Raiti, Syracuse; four grandchildren, Meaghan (Steve) Gaffney, Joseph (Christine) Reilly, Matthew (Johanna) Reilly and Emily Reilly; seven great grandchildren, John, Mya, Grace, Jacob, Daniel, George and Elijah.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Leo “Bud” Larabee and two sisters, Marie Blake and Thelma Heaney.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

