Featured Pet: loveable Broheim & Howl-a-Days

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Broheim is a pretty chill guy.

Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society says he’s about 9 years old.

He’s a very sweet guy who was surrendered by his owner.

He one of about 25 dogs at the shelter, and about the same number of cats.

The humane society is hosting “Light Up the Howl-a-Days.” It’s from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17.

There will be a blessing of the animals, a tree lighting, hot cocoa, and crafts for kids.

You can see what pets are available at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

