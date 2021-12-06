Fire damages Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a home in Watertown Monday morning.

City fire crews were called to 1133 State Street a little after 10 a.m.

Damage appears to be limited. The Watertown battalion chief says smoke was in the basement and second floor.

Everyone got out on their own and no one was injured.

A portion of State Street was closed to traffic but has reopened.

The cause is under investigation.

