Advertisement

Fire damages Watertown home

A home at 1133 State Street in Watertown was damaged by fire Monday morning.
A home at 1133 State Street in Watertown was damaged by fire Monday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a home in Watertown Monday morning.

City fire crews were called to 1133 State Street a little after 10 a.m.

Damage appears to be limited. The Watertown battalion chief says smoke was in the basement and second floor.

Everyone got out on their own and no one was injured.

A portion of State Street was closed to traffic but has reopened.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Town of Clayton crash claims 19-year-old’s life
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Omicron found in NY, Samaritan gets a state testing site
Nearly all outages restored after 1,000 reported out in Jefferson County
A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the...
Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Featured pet: Broheim
Featured Pet: loveable Broheim & Howl-a-Days
Featured Pet: loveable Broheim & Howl-a-Days
Wake Up Weather
Wind & rain today turning to wind & snow tonight