Former presidential candidate visits Watertown, invests in Convalt, DigiCollect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Congressman and House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt visited Watertown over the weekend to help get two businesses up and running in Jefferson County.

Gephardt is an investor in Convalt Energy and DigiCollect. The businesses plan to build manufacturing facilities at the Watertown International Airport Business Park site.

Convalt would manufacture solar panels. DigiCollect would make sensors for the energy industry.

On Saturday night, Gephardt spoke at a party thrown by the companies’ president and CEO at Maggie’s on the River. Local economic developers were in attendance.

Gephardt stressed the importance of fighting climate change and investing in renewable energy.

The former congressman represented Missouri in the House of Representatives for 28 years and ran as a Democratic candidate for U.S. President twice, in 1988 and 2004.

Gephardt retired from Congress in 2005 to found Gephardt Group, described on its website as a privately held labor relations consulting and government affairs firm.

