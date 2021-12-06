Gloria J. Holtz, 72, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gloria J. Holtz, 72, Clayton passed away Friday morning, December 3, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided for six years.

Gloria was born in Cambridge, MA July 31, 1949, daughter of the late Piatt and Jean (Wentzell) Shewmaker. The family moved to Virginia and she attended schools in Norfork.

On September 15, 1984 she married James E. Holtz in Clayton.

Gloria was a cashier for WalMart in Watertown and then Leray. She enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, and watching soap operas.

Along with her husband, James, she is survived by her three children, Jeanne (Richard) Vinson, San Diego, CA, Jaime (Alex) Chavez, San Diego, CA, and Charles Rudman, Norfolk, VA; seven grandchildren; three siblings, Darren (Melodi) Shewmaker, Central FL, Linwood (Debbie) Wentzell, Virginia Beach, VA, and Gail (Bill) Holland, Amissville, VA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

As per her wishes there are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Gloria’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s name may be made to Samaritan Keep Home, attn. Patient Activities Fund, 133 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601.

