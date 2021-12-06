Advertisement

Hospice to begin expanding residence in April

Rendering of expansion project for Hospice of Jefferson County
Rendering of expansion project for Hospice of Jefferson County(BCA Architects Engineers)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A $2.4 million expansion project is set to start for Hospice of Jefferson County.

The project in the works for four years was delayed after a state grant became unavailable due to COVID-19.

Hospice has since downsized the project from 8 new patient rooms to 4 to control costs.

The upgrades will also include an enhanced ventilation system for patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. So far, more than $1 million has been raised from the community for the expansion.

As hospice waits to hear news about grant funding it has applied for, it’s hoping to raise the additional $1.4 million this upcoming year.

“We’re really looking forward to having some more fundraisers in 2022. As the rest of the community has experienced, we’ve had to postpone most of ours. Fundraising is always important for hospice and we have a number of activities coming up in 2022,” said Diana Woodhouse, CEO, Hospice of Jefferson County.

Hospice hopes to break ground on the project in April. Learn how you can donate by visiting https://jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate.

