John J. Bondellio, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John J. Bondellio, 79, of Flower Avenue East, passed away December 4, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.

John was born March 8, 1942, in Watertown, son of Frank J. and Mary G. (Pistolese) Bondellio. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. On July 3, 1976, he married Sharon Johnson at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Jamestown, NY. Their marriage later was blessed at St. Anthony’s Church by Msgr. Anthony Milia.

John was a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating many local businesses, including Max’s Outfitters on Court Street from 1992-2004, Raks Department Store in Clayton from 1990-2004 and most recently The Gift Zone and The Ship Gift Shop in Alexandria Bay. Early in John’s career, he was employed by the NY Air Brake Company, Nestles Co. in Fulton, NY and a traveling clothing salesman for Smith Distributors of New York Mills, NY.

He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, a member of the Elks Lodge #496, and the Italian American Civic Association.

John loved boating, biking, traveling, watching sports, and spending the winter months in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family deeply. He especially cherished his friends and they loved him right back.

Surviving besides his wife, Sharon, are four sons, John (Rebecca), Portland, ME, Matt (Sandy), Adams Center, Tom, Watertown, Greg (Karen) Barranquilla, Columbia, a daughter Linda (Molly), Fayetteville, NY. He is also survived by a brother Frank (Sandra), Morristown, NY, six grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Blake, Dante, Jett, Aya, a great-granddaughter, Raelynn, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be Monday at 10:15 am with a funeral mass at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

