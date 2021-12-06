Advertisement

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on.

There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate for 27 years.

Before serving in the Senate, the Russell, Kan. native was nearly killed in World War II, sustaining injuries that stayed with him the rest of his life.

“He didn’t have the ability to shake a hand in kind of the normal way, but he went out of his way to make sure that every World War II veteran, really every veteran, knew that he or she was appreciated,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Moran shared stories with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau of being with Dole as he greeted World War II veterans at the memorial in Washington - a memorial Dole helped make a reality.

Moran says Dole is the first senator he ever met. He called Dole an unscripted, witty war hero who devoted his life to serving his nation in conflict and in peacetime.

Others around Capitol Hill joined Moran in mourning the death of a man they looked up to as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the longest serving senator, worked alongside Dole for years. He posted on Instagram Sunday:

Moran believes most Kansans would say they still wish Bob Dole was their senator today. Moran says Dole loved his state, especially the people in it.

“They knew that Bob Dole cared about them and worked hard on their behalf,” said Moran.

Moran says he expects Dole’s remains to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He also expects a memorial service to take place at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Town of Clayton crash claims 19-year-old’s life
COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Omicron found in NY, Samaritan gets a state testing site
A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the...
Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire
Pete Barnett
Retired deputy running for Jefferson County sheriff

Latest News

Supreme Court hears New York gun case
New York gun law hangs in the balance: Supreme Court Justices hear first gun case in a decade
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
Watertown city council candidates gather Friday at a forum sponsored by the Women's Council of...
City council candidates speak out at forum
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Saturday evening, CNN had an interview with Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin.
Cuomo’s attorney speaks out in CNN interview