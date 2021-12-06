Advertisement

Local attorney explores holding parents responsible for child’s crime

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parents of the teen accused in last week’s Michigan school shooting are charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Could such charges could be brought in New York state?

Attorney Marcy Robinson Dembs, partner at Barclay Damon, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about that. Watch her interview above.

