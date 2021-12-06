Advertisement

Lowville man accused of dealing fentanyl mixed with heroin, meth

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Bail is set at $50,000 for a Lowville man accused of possessing and selling fentanyl and fentanyl mixed with heroin and methamphetamine.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force said it arrested 29-year-old Joseph Fitzgerald of 5468 Campbell Street.

He faces a number of charges, including third-degree criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Fitzgerald has been arrested before and was previously released on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Town of Clayton crash claims 19-year-old’s life
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Omicron found in NY, Samaritan gets a state testing site
Nearly all outages restored after 1,000 reported out in Jefferson County
A home in the Town of Lorraine is a total loss after an early morning fire ravaged the...
Town of Lorraine home a total loss after early morning fire

Latest News

Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
Dakota Yandow
Depauville Fire Department mourns loss of youngest member
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID claims 2 more lives in tri-county area
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges