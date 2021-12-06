Lowville man accused of dealing fentanyl mixed with heroin, meth

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Bail is set at $50,000 for a Lowville man accused of possessing and selling fentanyl and fentanyl mixed with heroin and methamphetamine.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force said it arrested 29-year-old Joseph Fitzgerald of 5468 Campbell Street.

He faces a number of charges, including third-degree criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Fitzgerald has been arrested before and was previously released on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.